An overall feel about Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) closed at 12.25 up 2.08% from its previous closing price of $12.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1471846 shares were traded. TCDA reached its highest trading level at $12.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.96.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tricida Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on April 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On November 16, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $7.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 223,100 shares for $11.81 per share. The transaction valued at 2,634,811 led to the insider holds 9,541,900 shares of the business.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 268,736 shares of TCDA for $3,028,655 on Oct 03. The 10% Owner now owns 9,318,800 shares after completing the transaction at $11.27 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Isern Brian M., who serves as the possible member of 10% group of the company, sold 68,994 shares for $11.16 each. As a result, the insider received 769,973 and left with 702,411 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCDA has reached a high of $13.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TCDA has traded an average of 663.82K shares per day and 1.29M over the past ten days. A total of 57.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.02M. Insiders hold about 8.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.43% stake in the company. Shares short for TCDA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.38M with a Short Ratio of 10.47, compared to 4.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.90% and a Short% of Float of 14.12%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.5 and a low estimate of $-0.71, while EPS last year was $-0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.6, with high estimates of $-0.5 and low estimates of $-0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.19 and $-2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.33. EPS for the following year is $-1.81, with 3 analysts recommending between $-1.34 and $-2.19.