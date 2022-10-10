Are analysts optimistic about Trex Company Inc.’s (NYSE:TREX) stock?

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) closed the day trading at 49.54 down -3.43% from the previous closing price of $51.30. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1338486 shares were traded. TREX reached its highest trading level at $50.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.37.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TREX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 340.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on October 06, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $65 from $85 previously.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $87.

Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on May 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Golden Michael F sold 4,795 shares for $133.53 per share. The transaction valued at 640,276 led to the insider holds 16,951 shares of the business.

FAIRBANKS BRYAN HORIX sold 3,508 shares of TREX for $448,638 on Nov 11. The President and CEO now owns 61,152 shares after completing the transaction at $127.89 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Gupp William R., who serves as the Sr VP,Gen. Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 3,488 shares for $127.89 each. As a result, the insider received 446,080 and left with 101,305 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Trex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TREX has reached a high of $140.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.34.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TREX traded about 1.17M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TREX traded about 1.19M shares per day. A total of 113.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.70M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.84% stake in the company. Shares short for TREX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.79M with a Short Ratio of 7.80, compared to 10.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.53% and a Short% of Float of 9.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.54 and $2.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.47. EPS for the following year is $2.65, with 18 analysts recommending between $2.92 and $2.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TREX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, up 15.70% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.57B and the low estimate is $1.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.