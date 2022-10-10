Are Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) closed at 23.58 down -5.30% from its previous closing price of $24.90. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1396641 shares were traded. BMBL reached its highest trading level at $24.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bumble Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 01, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $30 to $39.

On March 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $28.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on March 11, 2022, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Griffin Amy bought 35,200 shares for $28.37 per share. The transaction valued at 998,624 led to the insider holds 152,700 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMBL has reached a high of $60.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.23.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BMBL has traded an average of 2.10M shares per day and 1.62M over the past ten days. A total of 129.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.65M. Shares short for BMBL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.2M with a Short Ratio of 3.90, compared to 6.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.10% and a Short% of Float of 12.77%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.04, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $219.66M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $221.8M to a low estimate of $218.3M. As of the current estimate, Bumble Inc.’s year-ago sales were $186.22M, an estimated increase of 18.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $245.9M, an increase of 23.70% over than the figure of $18.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $253.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $243M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMBL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $943.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $923M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $934.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $765.66M, up 22.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $1.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.