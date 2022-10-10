Are First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, First Wave BioPharma Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.52, down -6.17% from its previous closing price of $1.62. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1421938 shares were traded. FWBI reached its highest trading level at $2.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5100.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FWBI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FWBI has reached a high of $106.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1952, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.1561.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FWBI traded 876.21K shares on average per day over the past three months and 757.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.38M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FWBI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 0.16, compared to 299.1k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.92% and a Short% of Float of 5.97%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.4 and a low estimate of $-0.87, while EPS last year was $-1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.64, with high estimates of $-0.35 and low estimates of $-0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.66 and $-3.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.63. EPS for the following year is $-2.27, with 2 analysts recommending between $-1.3 and $-3.25.