As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) offers stability

The closing price of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) was 24.91 for the day, down -0.68% from the previous closing price of $25.08. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1552943 shares were traded. MYOV reached its highest trading level at $25.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.47.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MYOV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, SVB Leerink on August 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $23 from $12 previously.

On September 09, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Arjona Ferreira Juan Camilo sold 2,738 shares for $24.40 per share. The transaction valued at 66,807 led to the insider holds 251,648 shares of the business.

Lang Matthew sold 3,679 shares of MYOV for $89,768 on Oct 04. The General Counsel & Corp. Secy. now owns 360,287 shares after completing the transaction at $24.40 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, Mehra Uneek, who serves as the Principal Financial Officer of the company, sold 9,243 shares for $18.86 each. As a result, the insider received 174,323 and left with 204,937 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MYOV has reached a high of $25.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.87.

Shares Statistics:

MYOV traded an average of 911.28K shares per day over the past three months and 1.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 95.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.22M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MYOV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 3.61, compared to 4.33M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.21% and a Short% of Float of 6.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.4 and a low estimate of $-0.5, while EPS last year was $-0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.43, with high estimates of $-0.34 and low estimates of $-0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.48 and $-2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.39. EPS for the following year is $-0.62, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.54 and $-1.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MYOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $631M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $394.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $453.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $230.97M, up 96.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $580.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $820M and the low estimate is $409.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.