Considering Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) closed at 1.55 in the last session, down -3.73% from day before closing price of $1.61. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2346311 shares were traded. ARDX reached its highest trading level at $1.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARDX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cantor Fitzgerald on May 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1 from $7 previously.

On December 01, 2021, Ladenburg Thalmann Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 05 when Blanks Robert sold 100,000 shares for $1.50 per share. The transaction valued at 150,000 led to the insider holds 195,827 shares of the business.

Rosenbaum David P. sold 3,000 shares of ARDX for $2,760 on Sep 01. The Chief Development Officer now owns 89,369 shares after completing the transaction at $0.92 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Rosenbaum David P., who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $0.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,856 and bolstered with 92,369 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 47.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARDX has reached a high of $1.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1066, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8849.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARDX traded on average about 3.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.22M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 154.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.32M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ARDX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.84M with a Short Ratio of 2.16, compared to 12.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.49% and a Short% of Float of 7.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.17 and a low estimate of $-0.21, while EPS last year was $-0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.18, with high estimates of $-0.14 and low estimates of $-0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.65 and $-0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.72. EPS for the following year is $-0.34, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $-0.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $480k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.1M, up 86.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $85.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $159.03M and the low estimate is $18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 356.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.