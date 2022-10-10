Considering Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $21.71 in the most recent trading day, Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) closed at 21.78, up 0.32%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1352365 shares were traded. URBN reached its highest trading level at $21.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.20.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of URBN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on June 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $23 from $35 previously.

On May 27, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $34 to $25.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on April 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Hayne Azeez sold 5,000 shares for $26.61 per share. The transaction valued at 133,025 led to the insider holds 4,095 shares of the business.

Hayne Azeez sold 1,100 shares of URBN for $41,800 on Nov 16. The CAO & General Counsel now owns 8,827 shares after completing the transaction at $38.00 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Hayne Azeez, who serves as the CAO & General Counsel of the company, sold 1,100 shares for $35.00 each. As a result, the insider received 38,500 and left with 9,927 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Urban’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, URBN has reached a high of $38.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.77.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.83M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 93.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.42M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for URBN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.24M with a Short Ratio of 5.04, compared to 10.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.37% and a Short% of Float of 21.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.89 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.35. EPS for the following year is $2.69, with 16 analysts recommending between $3.28 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for URBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.55B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.22B and the low estimate is $4.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.