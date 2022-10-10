Considering Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) closed at 0.15 in the last session, down -5.50% from day before closing price of $0.16. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0088 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2463250 shares were traded. WTRH reached its highest trading level at $0.1569 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WTRH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on August 10, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $4 from $5 previously.

On August 10, 2021, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $1.75.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 08, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when ORTALE BUFORD H sold 97,595 shares for $0.24 per share. The transaction valued at 23,598 led to the insider holds 320,192 shares of the business.

ORTALE BUFORD H sold 168,518 shares of WTRH for $43,174 on Aug 31. The Director now owns 417,787 shares after completing the transaction at $0.26 per share. On Jun 29, another insider, Green Jonathan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 238,980 shares for $0.15 each. As a result, the insider received 36,325 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTRH has reached a high of $2.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2575, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3480.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WTRH traded on average about 9.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.5M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 190.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.82M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WTRH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.52, compared to 9.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.41% and a Short% of Float of 11.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.2 and $-0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.2. EPS for the following year is $-0.13, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.13 and $-0.13.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $31M to a low estimate of $31M. As of the current estimate, Waitr Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $51.38M, an estimated decrease of -39.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTRH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $133.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $133.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $133.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $182.19M, down -26.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $135.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $135.31M and the low estimate is $135.31M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.