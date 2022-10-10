COP (ConocoPhillips): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $117.65 in the most recent trading day, ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) closed at 118.51, up 0.73%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9355776 shares were traded. COP reached its highest trading level at $121.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $117.32.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on September 19, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $140 from $134 previously.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $135 to $134.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Olds Nicholas G sold 10,950 shares for $116.52 per share. The transaction valued at 1,275,849 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Lance Ryan Michael sold 584,900 shares of COP for $70,898,186 on Jun 07. The Chairman and CEO now owns 44,522 shares after completing the transaction at $121.21 per share. On May 25, another insider, Olds Nicholas G, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 19,200 shares for $110.51 each. As a result, the insider received 2,121,742 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ConocoPhillips’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COP has reached a high of $121.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 106.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.09M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.29B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.27B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for COP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.89M with a Short Ratio of 2.51, compared to 17.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.07%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, COP’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.69, compared to 4.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.53. The current Payout Ratio is 16.70% for COP, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 30, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1311791:1000000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.54 and a low estimate of $2.88, while EPS last year was $1.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.87, with high estimates of $5.86 and low estimates of $2.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.74 and $11.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.89. EPS for the following year is $12.79, with 21 analysts recommending between $21.29 and $8.92.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $19.47B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.35B to a low estimate of $16.7B. As of the current estimate, ConocoPhillips’s year-ago sales were $10.21B, an estimated increase of 90.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.02B, an increase of 63.70% less than the figure of $90.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.98B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $81.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $67.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $74.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.35B, up 54.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $62.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $70.61B and the low estimate is $48.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -16.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.