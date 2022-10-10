Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $21.03 in the most recent trading day, Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) closed at 19.56, down -6.99%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14199968 shares were traded. CPNG reached its highest trading level at $20.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.35.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CPNG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, HSBC Securities on October 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.80.

On August 16, 2022, CLSA Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $16.40.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $18.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 when Pham Thuan sold 171 shares for $16.15 per share. The transaction valued at 2,762 led to the insider holds 2,558,769 shares of the business.

Pham Thuan sold 120,038 shares of CPNG for $1,712,942 on Jul 05. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 2,558,940 shares after completing the transaction at $14.27 per share. On May 18, another insider, Warsh Kevin M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 37,705 shares for $13.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 498,083 and bolstered with 396,739 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPNG has reached a high of $30.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.90.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.87M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.76B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.57B. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CPNG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 44.01M with a Short Ratio of 4.79, compared to 45.38M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.50% and a Short% of Float of 4.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.1 and a low estimate of $-0.15, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.1, with high estimates of $-0.07 and low estimates of $-0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.36 and $-0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.46. EPS for the following year is $-0.19, with 9 analysts recommending between $-0.02 and $-0.43.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $5.18B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.42B to a low estimate of $4.88B. As of the current estimate, Coupang Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.46B, an estimated increase of 16.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.2B, an increase of 7.20% less than the figure of $16.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.56B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.41B, up 16.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.18B and the low estimate is $22.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.