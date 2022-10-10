CPE (Callon Petroleum Company): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) closed at 44.84 in the last session, down -2.31% from day before closing price of $45.90. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1905295 shares were traded. CPE reached its highest trading level at $46.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.31.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CPE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 464.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 06, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform but kept the price unchanged to $75.

ROTH Capital Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $80.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Kimmeridge Energy Management C sold 6,500,000 shares for $56.65 per share. The transaction valued at 368,225,000 led to the insider holds 5,200,780 shares of the business.

Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 200,000 shares of CPE for $12,399,037 on Apr 18. The Former 10% Owner now owns 5,935,002 shares after completing the transaction at $62.00 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, BPP HoldCo LLC, who serves as the Former 10% Owner of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $62.00 each. As a result, the insider received 12,399,037 and left with 5,935,002 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Callon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPE has reached a high of $66.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CPE traded on average about 1.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.81M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 61.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.49M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CPE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.01M with a Short Ratio of 3.81, compared to 5.41M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.11% and a Short% of Float of 14.61%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CPE, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 09, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 25, 1998. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 09, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.88 and a low estimate of $3.59, while EPS last year was $1.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.74, with high estimates of $5.65 and low estimates of $3.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $19.26 and $15.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.09. EPS for the following year is $18.26, with 11 analysts recommending between $26.51 and $12.7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $715.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $874M to a low estimate of $524M. As of the current estimate, Callon Petroleum Company’s year-ago sales were $341.23M, an estimated increase of 109.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $735.5M, an increase of 33.10% less than the figure of $109.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $958M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $586M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.05B, up 40.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.31B and the low estimate is $2.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.