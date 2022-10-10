Eargo Inc. (EAR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) was 0.72 for the day, down -26.05% from the previous closing price of $0.98. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2540 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2705860 shares were traded. EAR reached its highest trading level at $0.9513 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7030.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of EAR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 23, 2021, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $10.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on September 23, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $44 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Brownie William sold 25,750 shares for $1.32 per share. The transaction valued at 34,008 led to the insider holds 166,921 shares of the business.

Wu David James sold 10,120 shares of EAR for $9,622 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 1,542,259 shares after completing the transaction at $0.95 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Richardson Nina, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,886 shares for $3.52 each. As a result, the insider received 13,679 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EAR has reached a high of $10.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5214, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8951.

Shares Statistics:

EAR traded an average of 8.80M shares per day over the past three months and 1.85M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.10M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EAR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.49M with a Short Ratio of 0.14, compared to 2.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.33% and a Short% of Float of 8.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.17, with high estimates of $-0.14 and low estimates of $-0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.23 and $-1.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.41. EPS for the following year is $-1.23, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.89 and $-1.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.15M, down -53.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $119.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $119.4M and the low estimate is $119.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 271.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.