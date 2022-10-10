Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) closed the day trading at 10.20 down -0.78% from the previous closing price of $10.28. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1062730 shares were traded. EC reached its highest trading level at $10.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.12.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $14.70.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on November 29, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $16.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ecopetrol’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EC has reached a high of $18.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.82.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EC traded about 1.34M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EC traded about 1.38M shares per day. A total of 2.06B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 221.63M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8M with a Short Ratio of 4.77, compared to 6.45M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

EC’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.26, up from 0.03 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.39.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.01 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.19 and $1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.01. EPS for the following year is $2.74, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.29 and $1.98.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $8.31B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.31B to a low estimate of $8.31B. As of the current estimate, Ecopetrol S.A.’s year-ago sales were $4.84B, an estimated increase of 71.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.64B, an increase of 59.40% less than the figure of $71.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.47B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.49B, up 37.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37.58B and the low estimate is $24.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.