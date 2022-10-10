GSM (Ferroglobe PLC): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $6.13 in the most recent trading day, Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) closed at 5.80, down -5.38%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1364426 shares were traded. GSM reached its highest trading level at $6.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.76.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GSM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on September 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On February 14, 2022, Seaport Research Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ferroglobe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GSM has reached a high of $9.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.65.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.51M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 187.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.40M. Insiders hold about 48.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GSM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.15M with a Short Ratio of 1.25, compared to 1.67M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 2.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.74 and $2.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.74. EPS for the following year is $1.08, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.08 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $738.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $738.1M to a low estimate of $738.1M. As of the current estimate, Ferroglobe PLC’s year-ago sales were $418.54M, an estimated increase of 76.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $668.9M, an increase of 55.80% less than the figure of $76.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $668.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $668.9M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.78B, up 50.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.82B and the low estimate is $1.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -32.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.