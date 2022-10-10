HALL (Hallmark Financial Services Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) closed at 1.09 in the last session, down -18.05% from day before closing price of $1.33. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2361158 shares were traded. HALL reached its highest trading level at $1.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HALL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 09, 2019, Boenning & Scattergood Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when SCHWARZ MARK E bought 1,179 shares for $0.89 per share. The transaction valued at 1,049 led to the insider holds 3,079,873 shares of the business.

BERLIN SCOTT T bought 30,000 shares of HALL for $139,200 on Jan 06. The Director now owns 45,250 shares after completing the transaction at $4.64 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HALL has reached a high of $4.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5286, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9729.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HALL traded on average about 110.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 376.33k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 18.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.71M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HALL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 92.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.88, compared to 123.23k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.51% and a Short% of Float of 0.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.22 and a low estimate of $-0.22, while EPS last year was $-0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.1, with high estimates of $-0.1 and low estimates of $-0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.55 and $-0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.55. EPS for the following year is $-0.1, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.1 and $-0.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $76.74M. It ranges from a high estimate of $76.74M to a low estimate of $76.74M. As of the current estimate, Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $100.29M, an estimated decrease of -23.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.15M, a decrease of -14.10% over than the figure of $-23.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $78.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.15M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HALL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $296.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $296.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $296.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $339.92M, down -12.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $283.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $283.05M and the low estimate is $283.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.