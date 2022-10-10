Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) closed the day trading at 2.84 down -0.70% from the previous closing price of $2.86. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9046764 shares were traded. HMY reached its highest trading level at $2.9450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8216.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HMY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HMY has reached a high of $5.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7914, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6525.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HMY traded about 5.98M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HMY traded about 8.58M shares per day. A total of 610.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 433.70M. Insiders hold about 15.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HMY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15M with a Short Ratio of 2.74, compared to 10.92M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

HMY’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.04, up from 1.10 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 38.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.