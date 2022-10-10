How is Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s (AMEX: RMED) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) closed at 6.26 in the last session, down -7.67% from day before closing price of $6.78. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1028839 shares were traded. RMED reached its highest trading level at $6.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.10.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RMED’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Jaffray on August 13, 2019, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1.50 from $9 previously.

On November 02, 2018, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Jackson Andrew C. sold 2,684 shares for $2.62 per share. The transaction valued at 7,032 led to the insider holds 23,041 shares of the business.

McGuire Jonathan Will sold 8,149 shares of RMED for $21,350 on Nov 22. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 66,721 shares after completing the transaction at $2.62 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 321.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMED has reached a high of $176.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.38.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RMED traded on average about 278.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.17M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.66M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RMED as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.4M with a Short Ratio of 0.17, compared to 2.41M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.52% and a Short% of Float of 10.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.16 and a low estimate of $-0.16, while EPS last year was $-3.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.16, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.72 and $-0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.72. EPS for the following year is $-0.4, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.4 and $-0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMED’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22k, down -54.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $330k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $330k and the low estimate is $330k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3,200.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.