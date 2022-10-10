I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Aditxt Inc. (ADTX).

After closing at $3.31 in the most recent trading day, Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) closed at 3.64, up 9.97%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 36325064 shares were traded. ADTX reached its highest trading level at $4.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6300.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ADTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 19 when Albanna Amro A. bought 1 shares for $20000.00 per share. The transaction valued at 20,000 led to the insider holds 1 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADTX has reached a high of $136.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.9286, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.7671.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.91M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.67M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.93M. Insiders hold about 4.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ADTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.65M with a Short Ratio of 0.76, compared to 805.06k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.16% and a Short% of Float of 8.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $-0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.74M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $105k, up 39,652.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $116.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $116.88M and the low estimate is $116.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 180.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.