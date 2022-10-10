I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE).

The price of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) closed at 0.64 in the last session, down -10.15% from day before closing price of $0.71. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0721 from its previous closing price. On the day, 24084561 shares were traded. FFIE reached its highest trading level at $0.7100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FFIE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 16, 2021, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On August 17, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on August 17, 2021, with a $17 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FFIE has reached a high of $9.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4859, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4809.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FFIE traded on average about 26.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 34.38M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 322.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.44M. Insiders hold about 61.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FFIE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.66M with a Short Ratio of 1.11, compared to 22.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.83% and a Short% of Float of 49.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.38, with high estimates of $-0.38 and low estimates of $-0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $-2.08, with 2 analysts recommending between $-1.46 and $-2.71.