I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Sotera Health Company (SHC).

The price of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC) closed at 6.96 in the last session, down -1.42% from day before closing price of $7.06. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2430724 shares were traded. SHC reached its highest trading level at $7.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.76.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SHC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on October 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $9 from $25 previously.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on September 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $9.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sotera’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHC has reached a high of $27.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.39.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SHC traded on average about 1.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.8M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 279.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 274.60M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SHC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.37, compared to 3.12M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.87% and a Short% of Float of 5.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.99 and $0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.96. EPS for the following year is $1.12, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.17 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $256.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $264M to a low estimate of $250M. As of the current estimate, Sotera Health Company’s year-ago sales were $227.18M, an estimated increase of 12.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $994M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $931.48M, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.