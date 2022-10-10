In spite of California Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:CRC) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) closed at 42.47 down -0.86% from its previous closing price of $42.84. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1602627 shares were traded. CRC reached its highest trading level at $43.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.91.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of California Resources Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 19, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $74 to $49.

On May 10, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on May 10, 2022, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Roby William B bought 103 shares for $45.23 per share. The transaction valued at 4,659 led to the insider holds 41,892 shares of the business.

GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP sold 29,302 shares of CRC for $1,291,339 on Apr 06. The 10% Owner now owns 7,498,085 shares after completing the transaction at $44.07 per share. On Apr 05, another insider, GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $44.38 each. As a result, the insider received 8,875,000 and left with 7,527,387 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, California’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRC has reached a high of $51.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.11.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRC has traded an average of 744.64K shares per day and 763.77k over the past ten days. A total of 76.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.81M. Shares short for CRC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.77M with a Short Ratio of 4.71, compared to 3.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.85% and a Short% of Float of 7.55%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CRC is 0.68, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.52%. The current Payout Ratio is 4.90% for CRC, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.58 and a low estimate of $1.4, while EPS last year was $0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.04, with high estimates of $2.27 and low estimates of $1.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.95 and $6.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.07. EPS for the following year is $9.09, with 3 analysts recommending between $10.38 and $7.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $516.56M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $516.56M to a low estimate of $516.56M. As of the current estimate, California Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $396M, an estimated increase of 30.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $533.88M, an increase of 10.40% less than the figure of $30.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $533.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $533.88M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.89B, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.34B and the low estimate is $2.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.