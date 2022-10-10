In the case of Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD), what’s next?

The closing price of Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) was 0.34 for the day, down -9.29% from the previous closing price of $0.38. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0353 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2734756 shares were traded. AUD reached its highest trading level at $0.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3413.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of AUD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 08, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $2 to $0.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when FIELD DAVID J bought 49,175 shares for $0.41 per share. The transaction valued at 20,206 led to the insider holds 1,944,388 shares of the business.

FIELD DAVID J bought 48,491 shares of AUD for $21,055 on Sep 21. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 1,895,163 shares after completing the transaction at $0.43 per share. On Sep 20, another insider, FIELD DAVID J, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $0.41 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,705 and bolstered with 1,846,672 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Audacy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUD has reached a high of $3.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5244, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7322.

Shares Statistics:

AUD traded an average of 806.70K shares per day over the past three months and 912.97k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 138.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.01M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AUD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.25M with a Short Ratio of 9.71, compared to 7.99M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.75% and a Short% of Float of 6.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.42B and the low estimate is $1.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.