In the case of Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE), what’s next?

The closing price of Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) was 3.50 for the day, down -8.14% from the previous closing price of $3.81. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.3100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6071805 shares were traded. CDE reached its highest trading level at $3.7150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CDE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $3.50.

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.75.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when MELLOR ROBERT E bought 1,000 shares for $4.51 per share. The transaction valued at 4,507 led to the insider holds 206,019 shares of the business.

Whelan Thomas S bought 10,000 shares of CDE for $42,490 on Feb 25. The SVP & CFO now owns 406,683 shares after completing the transaction at $4.25 per share. On Feb 25, another insider, Routledge Michael, who serves as the SVP & Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 11,760 shares for $4.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,086 and bolstered with 189,128 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDE has reached a high of $7.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0948, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9151.

Shares Statistics:

CDE traded an average of 5.18M shares per day over the past three months and 7.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 278.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 276.53M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CDE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.42M with a Short Ratio of 3.59, compared to 19.84M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.56% and a Short% of Float of 6.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.02, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and $-0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.19 and $-0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $854.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $805.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $832.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $832.83M, down -0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $851.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $915M and the low estimate is $795M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.