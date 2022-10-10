In the case of SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM), what’s next?

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) closed the day trading at 45.07 down -0.79% from the previous closing price of $45.43. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1602731 shares were traded. SM reached its highest trading level at $46.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.61.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 20, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $64.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $42.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Lytle Patrick A sold 8,658 shares for $45.61 per share. The transaction valued at 394,891 led to the insider holds 12,463 shares of the business.

Copeland David W sold 10,000 shares of SM for $462,300 on Sep 09. The EVP & General Counsel now owns 228,543 shares after completing the transaction at $46.23 per share. On May 31, another insider, Copeland David W, who serves as the EVP & General Counsel of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $51.23 each. As a result, the insider received 256,150 and left with 188,722 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SM has reached a high of $54.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.50.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SM traded about 1.66M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SM traded about 1.97M shares per day. A total of 121.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.96M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.15M with a Short Ratio of 3.24, compared to 4.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.23% and a Short% of Float of 5.92%.

Dividends & Splits

SM’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.30, up from 0.02 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.77. The current Payout Ratio is 0.30% for SM, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.58 and a low estimate of $1.53, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.32, with high estimates of $2.9 and low estimates of $1.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.9 and $6.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.61. EPS for the following year is $10.13, with 11 analysts recommending between $15.59 and $6.57.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $787.32M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $974M to a low estimate of $689.21M. As of the current estimate, SM Energy Company’s year-ago sales were $563.85M, an estimated increase of 39.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $800.82M, an increase of 5.30% less than the figure of $39.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $666.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.62B, up 20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.78B and the low estimate is $2.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.