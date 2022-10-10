In the case of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC), what’s next?

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) closed the day trading at 3.26 up 1.24% from the previous closing price of $3.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1213735 shares were traded. UWMC reached its highest trading level at $3.2750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1539.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UWMC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 47.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 47.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on August 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $3.50 from $3.75 previously.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on May 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Elezaj Alex bought 277,778 shares for $3.64 per share. The transaction valued at 1,010,056 led to the insider holds 280,658 shares of the business.

Hubacker Andrew sold 355 shares of UWMC for $1,708 on Feb 02. The SVP, CAO now owns 833 shares after completing the transaction at $4.81 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Elezaj Alex, who serves as the EVP, Chief Strategy Officer of the company, sold 1,575 shares for $4.80 each. As a result, the insider received 7,557 and left with 2,880 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, UWM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UWMC has reached a high of $7.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6442, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1574.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UWMC traded about 1.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UWMC traded about 1.32M shares per day. A total of 1.59B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.89M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UWMC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.57M with a Short Ratio of 14.97, compared to 20.45M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.15% and a Short% of Float of 21.16%.

Dividends & Splits

UWMC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.40, up from 0.10 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.53 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.59 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $448.64M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $575.76M to a low estimate of $340.1M. As of the current estimate, UWM Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $484.65M, an estimated decrease of -7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $424.06M, a decrease of -30.80% less than the figure of $-7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $530.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $368.69M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UWMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.97B, down -27.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.02B and the low estimate is $1.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.