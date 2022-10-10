In What Direction Will Poshmark Inc.’s (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock Goes From Here?

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) closed the day trading at 17.76 down -0.22% from the previous closing price of $17.80. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3551592 shares were traded. POSH reached its highest trading level at $17.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.68.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of POSH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $18 from $17 previously.

On October 04, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $14 to $17.50.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on August 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when McDonald John Michael sold 4,034 shares for $17.66 per share. The transaction valued at 71,220 led to the insider holds 90,475 shares of the business.

Chandra Manish sold 1,876 shares of POSH for $33,121 on Oct 04. The President and CEO now owns 7,298 shares after completing the transaction at $17.66 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Brumana Rodrigo, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,699 shares for $11.10 each. As a result, the insider received 29,948 and left with 617,533 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POSH has reached a high of $27.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.93.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, POSH traded about 1.96M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, POSH traded about 7.1M shares per day. A total of 78.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.93M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for POSH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.93M with a Short Ratio of 2.89, compared to 4.71M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.31% and a Short% of Float of 11.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.22 and a low estimate of $-0.31, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.26, with high estimates of $-0.21 and low estimates of $-0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.81 and $-1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.97. EPS for the following year is $-0.84, with 14 analysts recommending between $-0.32 and $-1.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $361.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $355.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $360.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $326.01M, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $418.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $433M and the low estimate is $390.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.