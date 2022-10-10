In What Direction Will Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:VIST) Stock Goes From Here?

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) closed the day trading at 11.81 down -0.76% from the previous closing price of $11.90. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1114285 shares were traded. VIST reached its highest trading level at $12.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.73.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VIST, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIST has reached a high of $11.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.09.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VIST traded about 657.60K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VIST traded about 721.95k shares per day. A total of 87.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.67M. Insiders hold about 1.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.68% stake in the company. Shares short for VIST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.53M with a Short Ratio of 4.16, compared to 1.31M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.19 and $1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.91. EPS for the following year is $2.43, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.95 and $1.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $811M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $961.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $652.19M, up 47.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.27B and the low estimate is $994M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.