Invest in Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $4.04 in the most recent trading day, Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) closed at 4.09, up 1.24%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1479716 shares were traded. BORR reached its highest trading level at $4.2888 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BORR by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BORR has reached a high of $6.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8902, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6911.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.47M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 228.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.01M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.29% stake in the company. Shares short for BORR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.31M with a Short Ratio of 3.48, compared to 4.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.78% and a Short% of Float of 7.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.26 and a low estimate of $-0.26, while EPS last year was $-0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.23, with high estimates of $-0.23 and low estimates of $-0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1 and $-1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BORR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $420.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $420.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $420.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $245.3M, up 71.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $585.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $585.8M and the low estimate is $585.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.