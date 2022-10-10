Invest in Twitter Inc. (TWTR) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $49.39 in the most recent trading day, Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) closed at 49.18, down -0.43%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 32542784 shares were traded. TWTR reached its highest trading level at $49.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.14.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TWTR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Rosenblatt on August 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $37 from $52 previously.

On August 05, 2022, Susquehanna Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Positive and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $45.

Rosenblatt Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $52.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when Caldwell Nick V. sold 10,921 shares for $50.95 per share. The transaction valued at 556,425 led to the insider holds 343,788 shares of the business.

SEGAL NED D. sold 5,000 shares of TWTR for $214,000 on Aug 09. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 688,333 shares after completing the transaction at $42.80 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Caldwell Nick V., who serves as the General Manager of Core Tech of the company, sold 4,546 shares for $41.02 each. As a result, the insider received 186,488 and left with 365,450 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWTR has reached a high of $68.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.41.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 16.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 32.11M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 766.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 635.95M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TWTR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 34.59M with a Short Ratio of 1.85, compared to 33.84M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.53% and a Short% of Float of 4.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $-0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.9 and $1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.65. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 20 analysts recommending between $2.13 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.08B, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.23B and the low estimate is $5.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.