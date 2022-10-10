Investing in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.65, down -11.77% from its previous closing price of $0.74. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0869 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1298630 shares were traded. AQB reached its highest trading level at $0.7690 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6501.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AQB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.20 and its Current Ratio is at 18.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 08, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On July 01, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on July 01, 2021, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Stern Michael K bought 15,000 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 24,000 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

KIRK ALANA sold 12,880,000 shares of AQB for $27,048,000 on Nov 23. The Director now owns 6 shares after completing the transaction at $2.10 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, KIRK RANDAL J, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 12,880,000 shares for $2.10 each. As a result, the insider received 27,048,000 and left with 6 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AQB has reached a high of $4.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1584, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5287.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AQB traded 461.14K shares on average per day over the past three months and 667.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.67M. Insiders hold about 0.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AQB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.15M with a Short Ratio of 4.14, compared to 4.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.02% and a Short% of Float of 3.30%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.07 and a low estimate of $-0.14, while EPS last year was $-0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.1, with high estimates of $-0.08 and low estimates of $-0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.31 and $-0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.37. EPS for the following year is $-0.35, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.24 and $-0.43.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $1.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.5M to a low estimate of $1M. As of the current estimate, AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $227k, an estimated increase of 411.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.36M, an increase of 198.90% less than the figure of $411.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.16M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AQB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.18M, up 333.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.66M and the low estimate is $8.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 104.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.