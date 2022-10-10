Investing in Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) closed at 29.20 up 1.18% from its previous closing price of $28.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8522631 shares were traded. CTRA reached its highest trading level at $29.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.60.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Coterra Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 24, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $27.

Susquehanna Downgraded its Positive to Neutral on April 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when BELL STEPHEN P sold 36,327 shares for $35.41 per share. The transaction valued at 1,286,339 led to the insider holds 351,436 shares of the business.

Lindeman Steven W sold 50,000 shares of CTRA for $1,777,500 on May 26. The Sr Vice Pres, Production & Ops now owns 233,002 shares after completing the transaction at $35.55 per share. On May 25, another insider, Barron Francis Brian, who serves as the Sr VP & General Counsel of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $33.52 each. As a result, the insider received 335,200 and left with 281,212 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Coterra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTRA has reached a high of $35.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CTRA has traded an average of 7.52M shares per day and 7.87M over the past ten days. A total of 803.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 782.31M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CTRA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 34.7M with a Short Ratio of 4.18, compared to 29.12M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.31% and a Short% of Float of 4.99%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CTRA is 0.60, from 0.42 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.65.

Earnings Estimates

There are 22 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.5 and a low estimate of $0.79, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.7 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.78 and $3.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.67. EPS for the following year is $3.95, with 24 analysts recommending between $5.33 and $2.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.15B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.48B to a low estimate of $1.56B. As of the current estimate, Coterra Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $434.71M, an estimated increase of 395.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.26B, an increase of 413.20% over than the figure of $395.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.57B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.45B, up 146.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.14B and the low estimate is $5.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.