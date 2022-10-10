Is this a Prime Time To acquire 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) stock

The price of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) closed at 0.60 in the last session, down -8.10% from day before closing price of $0.65. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0529 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2810733 shares were traded. ATNF reached its highest trading level at $0.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5801.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ATNF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on September 15, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Vu Quan Anh bought 8,000 shares for $3.98 per share. The transaction valued at 31,840 led to the insider holds 20,500 shares of the business.

Pamir Ozan bought 3,800 shares of ATNF for $14,706 on Dec 10. The Interim CFO now owns 76,408 shares after completing the transaction at $3.87 per share. On Dec 10, another insider, Marrone Pamela G, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $4.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,100 and bolstered with 1,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, 180’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATNF has reached a high of $6.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8841, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8676.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ATNF traded on average about 170.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 347.44k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 37.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.58M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ATNF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 900.45k with a Short Ratio of 5.79, compared to 1.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.64% and a Short% of Float of 3.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.14, with high estimates of $-0.14 and low estimates of $-0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.54 and $-0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.54. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.