Is this a Prime Time To acquire Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) stock

The price of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) closed at 3.09 in the last session, down -4.33% from day before closing price of $3.23. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20978085 shares were traded. DNA reached its highest trading level at $3.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DNA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.80 and its Current Ratio is at 11.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on October 04, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On May 18, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when Fallon Marie E. sold 102,254 shares for $3.25 per share. The transaction valued at 332,326 led to the insider holds 127,534 shares of the business.

Dmytruk Mark E. sold 279,255 shares of DNA for $907,579 on Oct 06. The now owns 348,089 shares after completing the transaction at $3.25 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Fallon Marie E., who serves as the of the company, sold 2,722 shares for $3.12 each. As a result, the insider received 8,497 and left with 494,217 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNA has reached a high of $15.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0134, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8224.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DNA traded on average about 25.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 25.63M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.62B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 830.38M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DNA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 144.64M with a Short Ratio of 7.46, compared to 109.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.11% and a Short% of Float of 22.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.09 and $-0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.09. EPS for the following year is $-0.1, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.04 and $-0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $395M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $377.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $383.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $313.84M, up 22.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $404.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $510M and the low estimate is $325.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.