Is this a Prime Time To acquire NOW Inc. (DNOW) stock

After closing at $11.47 in the most recent trading day, NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) closed at 11.24, down -2.01%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1162991 shares were traded. DNOW reached its highest trading level at $11.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DNOW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on July 08, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On November 04, 2021, Stephens Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $12.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 16, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $12.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NOW’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNOW has reached a high of $13.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.34.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 713.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 997.61k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 111.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.36M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DNOW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.48M with a Short Ratio of 2.73, compared to 2.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.24% and a Short% of Float of 3.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.78 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $489.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $491M to a low estimate of $487.4M. As of the current estimate, NOW Inc.’s year-ago sales were $400M, an estimated increase of 22.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $509.16M, an increase of 16.00% less than the figure of $22.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $520M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $498M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.63B, up 20.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.19B and the low estimate is $2.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.