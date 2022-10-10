Is Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) closed at 1.07 in the last session, down -8.55% from day before closing price of $1.17. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3179536 shares were traded. VLTA reached its highest trading level at $1.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VLTA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2.50 from $5.50 previously.

On August 05, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $2.

Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on June 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $4.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLTA has reached a high of $12.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0876, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1151.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VLTA traded on average about 3.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.66M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 168.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.56M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VLTA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.6M with a Short Ratio of 5.23, compared to 15.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.07% and a Short% of Float of 14.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.22, with high estimates of $-0.1 and low estimates of $-0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.68 and $-0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.86. EPS for the following year is $-0.92, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.67 and $-1.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $72.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $32.31M, up 123.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $152.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $165M and the low estimate is $135.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 110.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.