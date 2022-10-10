It’s a good day to be an Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Inhibrx Inc.’s stock clocked out at 30.50, up 0.79% from its previous closing price of $30.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5475945 shares were traded. INBX reached its highest trading level at $31.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.11.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INBX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SMBC Nikko on March 16, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On September 21, 2021, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $46.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Eckelman Brendan P. sold 40,000 shares for $27.82 per share. The transaction valued at 1,112,813 led to the insider holds 2,235,553 shares of the business.

Eckelman Brendan P. sold 40,000 shares of INBX for $596,274 on Sep 06. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 2,435,553 shares after completing the transaction at $14.91 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Eckelman Brendan P., who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 15,500 shares for $18.47 each. As a result, the insider received 286,209 and left with 2,475,553 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 168.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INBX has reached a high of $47.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INBX traded 611.11K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.89M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.73M. Insiders hold about 31.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INBX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.57M with a Short Ratio of 5.39, compared to 3.43M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.13% and a Short% of Float of 14.93%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.67 and a low estimate of $-0.85, while EPS last year was $-0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.82, with high estimates of $-0.69 and low estimates of $-0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.76 and $-3.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.18. EPS for the following year is $-3.52, with 5 analysts recommending between $-2.45 and $-4.63.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $1.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.81M to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, Inhibrx Inc.’s year-ago sales were $954k, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INBX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.23M, down -31.80% from the average estimate.