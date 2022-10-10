It’s an appealing income play to consider Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

After closing at $2.60 in the most recent trading day, Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) closed at 2.65, up 1.92%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1770039 shares were traded. PBI reached its highest trading level at $2.6700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PBI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 141.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 50.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 49.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Stamps Sheila A bought 20,000 shares for $2.73 per share. The transaction valued at 54,640 led to the insider holds 45,834 shares of the business.

GUILFOILE MARY bought 25,000 shares of PBI for $86,918 on Aug 15. The Director now owns 101,930 shares after completing the transaction at $3.48 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Fairweather James Arthur, who serves as the EVP & Chief Innovation Officer of the company, bought 4,335 shares for $3.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,823 and bolstered with 143,260 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pitney’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBI has reached a high of $8.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9268, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4156.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.36M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 173.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.18M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PBI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.13M with a Short Ratio of 5.33, compared to 9.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.42% and a Short% of Float of 7.32%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PBI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.20, compared to 0.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.17. The current Payout Ratio is 73.60% for PBI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 19, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $872.37M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $872.37M to a low estimate of $872.37M. As of the current estimate, Pitney Bowes Inc.’s year-ago sales were $875.45M, an estimated decrease of -0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, an increase of 2.40% over than the figure of $-0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.01B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.67B, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.81B and the low estimate is $3.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.