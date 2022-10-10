It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) stock

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) closed the day trading at 1.24 down -3.12% from the previous closing price of $1.28. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2419359 shares were traded. AMRN reached its highest trading level at $1.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMRN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 05, 2022, SVB Leerink Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $3.

H.C. Wainwright Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when WOLD OLSEN PER bought 55,000 shares for $1.69 per share. The transaction valued at 92,730 led to the insider holds 149,000 shares of the business.

Zakrzewski Joseph S bought 2,000 shares of AMRN for $6,310 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 196,547 shares after completing the transaction at $3.15 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Zakrzewski Joseph S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $3.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 32,689 and bolstered with 194,547 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMRN has reached a high of $5.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3038, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2694.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMRN traded about 3.31M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMRN traded about 2.24M shares per day. A total of 398.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 381.31M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AMRN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 26.39M with a Short Ratio of 2.89, compared to 22.55M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.1, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.11 and $-0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.22. EPS for the following year is $-0.18, with 8 analysts recommending between $-0.1 and $-0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $385M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $302.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $352.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $583.19M, down -39.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $333.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $377.5M and the low estimate is $229.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.