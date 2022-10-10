It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) stock

The closing price of BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX: NILE) was 0.17 for the day, down -2.73% from the previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0049 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7020573 shares were traded. NILE reached its highest trading level at $0.1825 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NILE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when BitNile Holdings, Inc. bought 800 shares for $5.73 per share. The transaction valued at 4,583 led to the insider holds 1,770,400 shares of the business.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. bought 600 shares of NILE for $3,530 on Oct 05. The 10% Owner now owns 1,769,600 shares after completing the transaction at $5.88 per share. On Oct 04, another insider, BitNile Holdings, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 3,500 shares for $5.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,656 and bolstered with 1,769,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NILE has reached a high of $2.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2722, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5454.

Shares Statistics:

NILE traded an average of 7.88M shares per day over the past three months and 6.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 340.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 293.02M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NILE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.67M with a Short Ratio of 2.12, compared to 14.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.75% and a Short% of Float of 5.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.13 and $-0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.14. EPS for the following year is $-0.01, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.01 and $-0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NILE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $125M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $117.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $121.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.4M, up 131.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $146.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $155M and the low estimate is $137.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.