It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) stock

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) closed the day trading at 7.42 up 5.40% from the previous closing price of $7.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1533479 shares were traded. ESPR reached its highest trading level at $7.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.93.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ESPR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on August 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $6 from $7 previously.

On May 05, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $6.

On March 10, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on March 10, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Warren Eric sold 255 shares for $6.92 per share. The transaction valued at 1,765 led to the insider holds 53,769 shares of the business.

Koenig Sheldon L. sold 3,394 shares of ESPR for $23,548 on Sep 19. The President and CEO now owns 198,257 shares after completing the transaction at $6.94 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Warren Eric, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $7.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,460 and bolstered with 54,024 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESPR has reached a high of $10.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ESPR traded about 994.35K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ESPR traded about 876.76k shares per day. A total of 66.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.03M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ESPR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.13M with a Short Ratio of 12.69, compared to 11.07M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.25% and a Short% of Float of 27.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.84 and a low estimate of $-0.99, while EPS last year was $-1.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.91, with high estimates of $-0.8 and low estimates of $-1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.29 and $-3.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.64. EPS for the following year is $-1.66, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.7 and $-4.19.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $18.71M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.3M to a low estimate of $14.3M. As of the current estimate, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $42.18M, an estimated decrease of -55.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $93.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $74.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $81.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $78.45M, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $214.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $613.41M and the low estimate is $127.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 162.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.