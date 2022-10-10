Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $43.07 in the most recent trading day, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) closed at 42.50, down -1.32%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6783437 shares were traded. LVS reached its highest trading level at $42.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.62.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LVS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $43 to $45.

On June 29, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $39.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on June 29, 2022, with a $39 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LVS has reached a high of $48.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.87.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.73M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 764.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 330.08M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LVS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.19M with a Short Ratio of 2.49, compared to 17.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.90% and a Short% of Float of 6.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.3, while EPS last year was $-0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.03, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $-0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $-1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.85. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.15 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.01B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.08B to a low estimate of $935.2M. As of the current estimate, Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s year-ago sales were $857M, an estimated increase of 17.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.4B, an increase of 38.90% over than the figure of $17.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.14B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LVS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.23B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.76B and the low estimate is $6.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 97.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.