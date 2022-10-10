NINE (Nine Energy Service Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Nine Energy Service Inc.’s stock clocked out at 3.74, up 7.16% from its previous closing price of $3.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1115779 shares were traded. NINE reached its highest trading level at $3.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4700.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NINE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 15, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $1 previously.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 27, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $1.25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Willis Darryl Keith sold 22,217 shares for $2.71 per share. The transaction valued at 60,208 led to the insider holds 16,906 shares of the business.

MOORE THEODORE R. sold 22,000 shares of NINE for $61,820 on May 09. The now owns 187,585 shares after completing the transaction at $2.81 per share. On Dec 29, another insider, Frazier Warren Lynn, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 35,000 shares for $0.85 each. As a result, the insider received 29,750 and left with 4,218,534 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NINE has reached a high of $8.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0168, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5345.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NINE traded 399.74K shares on average per day over the past three months and 442.73k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.63M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NINE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.95M with a Short Ratio of 4.75, compared to 2.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.97% and a Short% of Float of 11.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.02, while EPS last year was $-0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.1 and $-0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.82 and $0.82.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $139.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $139.1M to a low estimate of $139.1M. As of the current estimate, Nine Energy Service Inc.’s year-ago sales were $82.5M, an estimated increase of 68.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $146.6M, an increase of 57.90% less than the figure of $68.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $146.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $146.6M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NINE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $549M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $549M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $549M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $349.42M, up 57.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $646M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $646M and the low estimate is $646M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.