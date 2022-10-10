The name Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Arcimoto Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.00, down -6.54% from its previous closing price of $1.07. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1323431 shares were traded. FUV reached its highest trading level at $1.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9919.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FUV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 10, 2021, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FUV has reached a high of $13.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1542, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3636.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FUV traded 805.88K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.82M. Insiders hold about 20.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FUV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.47M with a Short Ratio of 12.31, compared to 12.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.83% and a Short% of Float of 27.70%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.2 and a low estimate of $-0.38, while EPS last year was $-0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.29, with high estimates of $-0.2 and low estimates of $-0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.92 and $-1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.17. EPS for the following year is $-0.62, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.14 and $-1.04.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $2.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.44M to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, Arcimoto Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.09M, an estimated increase of 7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.46M, an increase of 84.00% over than the figure of $7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FUV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.39M, up 204.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $96.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $170M and the low estimate is $29.45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 625.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.