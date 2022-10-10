The name Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) closed at 6.78 down -2.45% from its previous closing price of $6.95. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 27607446 shares were traded. SWN reached its highest trading level at $7.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Southwestern Energy Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 154.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on October 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $11 from $7 previously.

On July 25, 2022, Scotiabank Upgraded its rating to Sector Outperform which previously was Sector Perform but kept the price unchanged to $9.50.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $8.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWN has reached a high of $9.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.51.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SWN has traded an average of 32.17M shares per day and 34.2M over the past ten days. A total of 1.12B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.11B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SWN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 44.9M with a Short Ratio of 1.40, compared to 67.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.02% and a Short% of Float of 5.37%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.49 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.49. EPS for the following year is $2.03, with 20 analysts recommending between $2.53 and $1.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.66B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.22B to a low estimate of $1.23B. As of the current estimate, Southwestern Energy Company’s year-ago sales were $1.05B, an estimated increase of 58.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.68B, an increase of 5.00% less than the figure of $58.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.67B, up 1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.57B and the low estimate is $5.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.