There are many powerful catalysts in the market: VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) can be one of them

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) closed the day trading at 5.31 down -8.13% from the previous closing price of $5.78. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5407732 shares were traded. EGY reached its highest trading level at $5.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.20.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EGY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 24, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on March 24, 2021, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Doornik Jason sold 6,000 shares for $5.83 per share. The transaction valued at 34,980 led to the insider holds 66,073 shares of the business.

FAWTHROP ANDREW LAWRENCE sold 35,000 shares of EGY for $193,550 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 332,559 shares after completing the transaction at $5.53 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Radoff Bradley Louis, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $3.77 each. As a result, the insider received 376,710 and left with 1,154,976 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, VAALCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGY has reached a high of $8.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.73.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EGY traded about 2.01M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EGY traded about 3.22M shares per day. A total of 58.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.44M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EGY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.28M with a Short Ratio of 2.83, compared to 1.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.15% and a Short% of Float of 7.26%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EGY, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 11, 2003 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.69 and $1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.69. EPS for the following year is $2.33, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.33 and $2.33.