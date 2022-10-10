There Is Still Room For Enovix Corporation (ENVX) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) was 18.93 for the day, down -3.81% from the previous closing price of $19.68. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2350574 shares were traded. ENVX reached its highest trading level at $19.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.47.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ENVX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.70 and its Current Ratio is at 22.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on September 28, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Loop Capital reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on August 22, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Lahiri Ashok sold 3,000 shares for $20.00 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000 led to the insider holds 1,365,993 shares of the business.

RUST HARROLD J sold 4,500 shares of ENVX for $84,110 on Oct 03. The President and CEO now owns 1,367,531 shares after completing the transaction at $18.69 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Dales Gardner Cameron, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $18.03 each. As a result, the insider received 540,929 and left with 929,565 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 606.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENVX has reached a high of $39.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.10.

Shares Statistics:

ENVX traded an average of 4.36M shares per day over the past three months and 3.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 152.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.53M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ENVX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.52M with a Short Ratio of 2.98, compared to 5.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.62% and a Short% of Float of 12.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.18, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.56 and $-0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.69. EPS for the following year is $-0.69, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.64 and $-0.78.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $59.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $131.2M and the low estimate is $20M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 829.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.