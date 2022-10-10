There Is Still Room For EQRx Inc. (EQRX) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) was 4.84 for the day, down -5.47% from the previous closing price of $5.12. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1506524 shares were traded. EQRX reached its highest trading level at $5.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EQRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 28.70 and its Current Ratio is at 28.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on August 16, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.50.

On June 13, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQRX has reached a high of $9.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0577, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7069.

Shares Statistics:

EQRX traded an average of 2.59M shares per day over the past three months and 2.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 473.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 405.10M. Insiders hold about 25.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EQRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 20.72M with a Short Ratio of 6.85, compared to 19.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.25% and a Short% of Float of 5.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.2, with high estimates of $-0.19 and low estimates of $-0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.54 and $-0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.58. EPS for the following year is $-0.83, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.78 and $-0.92.