There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: ADT Inc. (ADT).

In the latest session, ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) closed at 8.29 down -1.54% from its previous closing price of $8.42. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6681587 shares were traded. ADT reached its highest trading level at $8.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.19.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ADT Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 176.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADT has reached a high of $10.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.43.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ADT has traded an average of 2.42M shares per day and 3.6M over the past ten days. A total of 902.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 786.46M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ADT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.96M with a Short Ratio of 4.27, compared to 12.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.43% and a Short% of Float of 5.48%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ADT is 0.14, from 0.14 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.92%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.57B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.58B to a low estimate of $1.54B. As of the current estimate, ADT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.3B, an estimated increase of 20.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.59B, an increase of 21.00% over than the figure of $20.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.58B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.31B, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.07B and the low estimate is $6.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.