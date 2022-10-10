There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

The closing price of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) was 0.30 for the day, down -9.12% from the previous closing price of $0.33. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0301 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1674095 shares were traded. AKBA reached its highest trading level at $0.3419 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3001.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AKBA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on March 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $8 previously.

Mizuho Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Burke Steven Keith sold 1,147 shares for $0.36 per share. The transaction valued at 416 led to the insider holds 418,016 shares of the business.

GILMAN STEVEN C sold 4,567 shares of AKBA for $1,653 on Jun 03. The Director now owns 43,430 shares after completing the transaction at $0.36 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Burke Steven Keith, who serves as the SVP, Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 7,656 shares for $2.17 each. As a result, the insider received 16,619 and left with 217,263 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKBA has reached a high of $3.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3723, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0095.

Shares Statistics:

AKBA traded an average of 2.96M shares per day over the past three months and 1.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 183.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.08M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AKBA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.60, compared to 15.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.16% and a Short% of Float of 6.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.26 and a low estimate of $-0.36, while EPS last year was $-0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.19, with high estimates of $-0.14 and low estimates of $-0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.88 and $-1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.97. EPS for the following year is $-0.44, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.26 and $-0.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $229.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $204.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $220.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $213.58M, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $216.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $228M and the low estimate is $209.26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.