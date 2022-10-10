There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Altimmune Inc. (ALT)

The closing price of Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) was 10.46 for the day, down -7.27% from the previous closing price of $11.28. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1441205 shares were traded. ALT reached its highest trading level at $11.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.46.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.10 and its Current Ratio is at 14.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 02, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

On February 11, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on February 11, 2021, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Garg Vipin K sold 20,000 shares for $20.02 per share. The transaction valued at 400,322 led to the insider holds 236,797 shares of the business.

Garg Vipin K sold 15,000 shares of ALT for $225,890 on Aug 12. The President and CEO now owns 259,804 shares after completing the transaction at $15.06 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Roberts M Scot, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 10,182 shares for $12.00 each. As a result, the insider received 122,184 and left with 8,305 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 158.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALT has reached a high of $23.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.53.

Shares Statistics:

ALT traded an average of 2.48M shares per day over the past three months and 1.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.67M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.4M with a Short Ratio of 2.72, compared to 6.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.18% and a Short% of Float of 11.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.43 and a low estimate of $-0.56, while EPS last year was $-0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.51, with high estimates of $-0.45 and low estimates of $-0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.79 and $-2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.96. EPS for the following year is $-2.27, with 7 analysts recommending between $-1.6 and $-3.99.